How to buy an entire cask of Indian whisky from Paul John and Piccadily Distilleries

Murali K Menon
Mar 18, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

Plus, what is a cask whisky program, how does it work, cost of booking a whole cask of whisky, and suggestions for what to do with the hundreds of bottles of whisky after it has matured.

Piccadily Distilleries' cask whisky program will start at Rs 1.8 lakh, with ex-bourbon, ex-French wine European Oak and specialty casks on offer.

After having introduced an entire generation of whisky enthusiasts to the pleasures of their single malts, Indian distilleries are now targeting the evolved – and wealthy – whisky drinker by offering them entire casks of whisky.

Goa-based Paul John and Karnal, Haryana, based Piccadily Distilleries are among those who’ve quite literally opened up their warehouses to whisky lovers. If you are one, either of these companies will mature a cask of whisky chosen by you at their distillery and help you sell, or bottle the casks after the whisky has matured. There are many things you could do with your own single cask release. You could gift bottles to close friends, or celebrate a personal milestone, or an anniversary, or simply sell them.

But, right at this moment, you are probably thinking: how exactly does one go about purchasing a cask?

Paul John Warehouse Goa.