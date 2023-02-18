 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How the Big Fat Indian Wedding got fatter

Deepali Nandwani
Feb 18, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

What goes into a wedding that costs upwards of Rs 20 crore? A breakdown of the biggest expenses.

Wedding planners, custom invites, bespoke catering, live streaming and videographers, clothes and jewels, and floral arrangements are some of the main overheads of the big Indian wedding. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Some 35 lakh couples will tie the knot in the first half of 2023, according to an estimate by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The cumulative spend across these 70-lakh weddings? Rs 13 lakh crore, again, according to CAIT estimates.

To be sure, weddings come in all sizes and price ranges - from paperless invites and intimate gatherings to lavish set-ups and a guest list that runs into the hundreds, even thousands.

So where are Indians who can afford an extravagant wedding (and want one) spending?

Define big