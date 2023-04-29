 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mr Solicitor General, here are 5 books to read this Lesbian Visibility Week, to grasp queer matters

Saurabh Sharma
Apr 29, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

As the world watches on the same-sex marriage proceedings at the Supreme Court, hoping for a just outcome, here is a list of recommended reading in the ongoing Lesbian Visibility Week (April 24-30): five recently published books that spotlights stories of queer women.

Representational image. (Photo: Jakayla Toney via Unsplash)

The Supreme Court is, at present, hearing petitions by queer people demanding marriage equality. It makes for a triggering or interesting conversation depending on where you’re on the sexuality spectrum.

It’s disappointing — to put it mildly — to watch and listen to the so-called learned and educated attorneys, against the motion, putting forth ignorance and insensitivity in their argument on the matters related to the lives of queer people. The Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, leading the pack, has already made a series of uninformed comments. Among his many eyeroll-worthy statements is a question he asked: what the “+” stands for in LGBTQIA+? His malformed understanding of the matter, arguing on how there exists only a biological man and biological woman, invited an explanation by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who said to him, “there’s no absolute concept of man or woman”.

Mr Mehta also said in the apex court that “there are two different schools of thought” when it comes to sexual orientation. Per him, it can be both innate and acquired. A basic homework would have armed the Solicitor General with information to argue well. To those sharing his world view, concepts of living a fulfilling life seem to be built on the erasure of queer people and their lived experiences.

The ongoing Lesbian Visibility Week is, perhaps, a good opportunity to visibilise such experiences by celebrating five recently published books that spotlights stories of queer women: