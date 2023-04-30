 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsLifestyleBooks

British fantasy writer Samantha Shannon: ‘Novelists can be unintentional oracles’

Aditya Mani Jha
Apr 30, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

Samantha Shannon, who recently released 'A Day of Fallen Night', the prequel to her 2019 work 'The Priory of the Orange Tree', speaks about the making of the novel, qualities she looks for in a fantasy novel, and the problem with the 'strong woman' trope.

British novelist Samantha Shannon is one of the world’s bestselling fantasy writers. (Photo: Twitter)

The 32-year-old British novelist Samantha Shannon is one of the world’s bestselling fantasy writers. Her debut novel, The Bone Season (2013), began the eponymous seven-novel series, of which the fourth and latest book, The Mask Falling, was released in 2021. In 2019, Shannon released The Priory of the Orange Tree, a standalone feminist retelling of the fable of Saint George and the Dragon. And now she’s back with a prequel to that book, A Day of Fallen Night (Bloomsbury India, Rs 899), an 800-page whopper that expands the universe of The Priory of the Orange Tree (this series will now be called Roots of Chaos, Shannon has announced).

A Day of Fallen Night.

The narrative follows women on opposite ends of the world, each struggling to find and fulfil their purpose in life. Glorian, the heir to the throne of Inys; Dumai the ‘godsinger’; Tunuva a warrior of ‘the Priory’. And at the heart of the story lie ‘wyrms’, fire-breathing dragons that are worshipped by some cultures and feared/reviled by others. A Day of Fallen Night is marked by Shannon’s signature depth of characterisation, deft symbolism and expansive universe-building. She spoke about the making of the novel in an email interview. Edited excerpts:

In the world of A Day of Fallen Night, dragons are revered by certain kingdoms and feared by others. Through the course of the novel we see characters overcoming differences like these. Is it fair to say that in this world, apocalypse (or the prospect of it) ends up bridging certain gaps in knowledge and empathy?