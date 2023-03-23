 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian manufacturing industry must be inclusive in approach, says Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

Avishek Banerjee
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

RC Bhargava, in a fireside chat with Ravi Krishnan, Deputy Editor, Moneycontrol, said: “If you want to be a manufacturing giant, we must listen to the Prime Minister and ensure that manufacturing is inclusive... "

In the post-liberalization era, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava acknowledges that he is a socialist in his outlook when it comes to the entire manufacturing sector.

In his view, it is not just the government’s job to create a competitive landscape in the industry, and the manufacturing sector, per se, is not doing enough for the welfare of the workforce. According to Bhargava, 60-70 percent of the workforce in the manufacturing industry are blue-collar workers and a lot needs to be done for their betterment.

“If you want to be a manufacturing giant, we must listen to the Prime Minister and ensure that manufacturing is inclusive. It cannot be on the lines of what is being created in the western world, said RC Bhargava, in a fireside chat with Ravi Krishnan, Deputy Editor, Moneycontrol.

Bhargava, who was speaking at an event organised by Moneycontrol titled ‘Policy Next Rs 10 trillion-dollar Push’, said, “We must believe that manufacturers are as capable of making improvement in the company because of the experience they gain while working at shopfloors. Their capability in making a difference entitles them to derive the benefits.”