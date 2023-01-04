XLRI raises scholarship for fellows

Leading B-school in the country, XLRI, on Wednesday said it has increased financial aid for scholars enrolled in the institution's Fellow Programme in Management.

From June, a full-time doctoral scholar will be awarded a fellowship of Rs 45,000 per month during the first and second year of the programme, and monthly Rs 50,000 for the next two years, a statement issued by XLRI said on Wednesday.

"In enhancing the financial support to FPM scholars, XLRI is driven by a keen intention to train and supply high quality management scholars to meet the country's growing needs in the management education space," the institution said in a statement.

Now, an FPM scholar gets a monthly fellowship of Rs 20,000 for the first year and Rs 25,000 for the second year, and the financial aid is Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000 for a fellow student of the third and fourth year of the programme, an official said.

The FPM is recognised as equivalent to the Ph.D. programme of an Indian university by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).