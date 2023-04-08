 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

With increasing climate-related threats, farmers gear up for adaptation

Mongabay .
Apr 08, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

With the expected effect of El Nino, which may cause drought-like situations, India, one of top wheat producing countries, may now need to import wheat.

Paddy cultivation in Pahukata, a village in Nagaon, Assam. Photo by Diganta Talukdar/Wikimedia Commons.

by Kundan Pandey

-Frequent changes in the weather are affecting agriculture in India. -The government has recognised the increasing impact of climate change on agriculture. It estimates a loss in production of wheat and rice along with other crops. -A 2022 study highlights that farmers are recognising changes in weather patterns and independently adapting to its impact on agriculture. Researchers say that targeted policy intervention will make adaptation meaningful.

In late February, the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), a leading scientific institute for wheat, released an advisory recommending farmers in India to spray potassium chloride on wheat crops in case of a sudden rise in temperature. This was to avoid heat-induced damage caused by temperatures increasing by as much as 10 degrees above normal in some wheat-growing areas of the country.

A month later, in the second half of March, IIWBR again released an advisory, but this time it suggested that as light to heavy rains are expected, farmers should keep tabs on the IMD weather update and prevent water logging of the fields. It also advised farmers not to spray chemicals in these climatic conditions.

These advisories, that came close together but with differing recommendations, reflect the weather uncertainties that farmers face and have to adapt to.