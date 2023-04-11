 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Russia will remain India’s most trusted strategic partner

Pranay Sharma
Apr 11, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Questions are being raised over whether Russia’s growing dependence on China in the wake of the Ukraine war and the crippling sanctions imposed on it by the US and its western allies will allow Moscow to maintain an independent stand while dealing with India.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

The visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow last month and the summit he had with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have sharply divided opinion among Indian experts.

Since it took place in the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine war, commentators have been speculating about how the current situation is likely to increase Russia’s dependence on China and turn it into a junior partner in their bilateral relationship.

The statements issued at the summit have been parsed to ascertain how they will impact India.

India and China have been locked in a military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — their informal frontier — since May 2020.