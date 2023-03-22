 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Walmart Foundation announces grants worth $3.53 mn to support 1 mn small farmers in India

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

Walmart Foundation President Kathleen McLaughlin said, "The foundation's latest commitment to expanding market access for smallholder farmers in India builds on our efforts to identify solutions that can systemically help create shared value for all stakeholders."

"The aim is to enhance farm inputs, provide market access, new buyers and technology support like cash-less transactions among others to smallholder farmers in India and make them self-sustain," Walmart Foundation President Kathleen McLaughlin said.

Walmart Foundation on Wednesday announced its plan to support an additional 1 million smallholder farmers in India, with at least 50 per cent women, in the next five years.

The foundation also announced two new grants, which include USD 3 million to TechnoServe for reaching out to 30,000 farmers and 24 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, with 50 per cent of them expected to be women.

Another grant of USD 533,876 (over Rs 4.41 crore) to NGO Trickle Up to reach out to 1,000 women smallholder farmers in Odisha, connecting them with two FPOs, Walmart Foundation President Kathleen McLaughlin said, adding that the focus is to ensure the system works better for farmers.

