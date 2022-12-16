US diplomat meets Jaishankar, discusses G20 presidency of India

An influential American diplomat met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday during which they discussed preparations for India's G20 presidency and bilateral relationship.

Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met Jaishankar at the UN headquarters in New York ahead of attending the briefing hosted by India at the UN Security Council on counter-terrorism, the State Department said in a statement.

"They discussed preparations for India's G20 presidency and our bilateral and multilateral efforts to support security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and globally," the State Department said.