Unruly air passenger behaviour incidents under control; current rules 'sufficient' at this point of time: DGCA chief Arun Kumar

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

In recent times, there have been multiple cases of unruly air passenger behaviour, including incidents of a male passenger allegedly urinating on a female co-passenger and people found smoking in the lavatory of flights.

Aviation regulator DGCA's chief Arun Kumar has said that incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard flights are under control and rules are now being strictly enforced unlike earlier, when the enforcement was not up to the desired level that led to some embarrassing incidents.

In an interview to PTI, he also asserted that existing rules to deal with unruly air passengers are "sufficient" at this point of time.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strict action in these incidents and airlines concerned had also imposed a flying ban on the passengers concerned.