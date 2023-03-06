 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Tiger revival programme: Translocation of big cats to Madhav National Park in Madhya Pradesh to begin on March 10

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

Shivpuri borders Sheopur district which houses the Kuno National Park, a new home for 20 cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction project.

Tiger. (Photo: Bindu Gopal Rao)

The Forest department will begin translocating a tiger and two tigresses to Madhav National Park (MNP) in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, which is devoid of big cats, from other tiger reserves in the state on March 10, an official said on Monday.

Shivpuri borders Sheopur district which houses the Kuno National Park, a new home for 20 cheetahs brought from Namibia and South Africa under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction project.

"A tiger and two tigresses from different tiger reserves of MP will be shifted to the MNP, which is spread over an area of more than 350 sq km. The shifting will start from March 10," Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Subharanjan Sen told PTI.

Sen said this is the third time the MP forest department is going to re-introduce a tiger in a wildlife sanctuary, which is devoid of the majestic beasts.