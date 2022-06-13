This Kashmir Cafe Run by the Indian Army Has a '10-star' Rating from Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is one of the active members of Twitter and has garnered popularity for his interesting posts. This time the 67-year-old business tycoon took to Twitter and shared a video of a café situated in Gurez Valley which is run by the Indian Army. “As far as I’m concerned, this Cafe is not a 5 star, nor a 7 star, but a 10 star destination!, Mahindra wrote in the caption. In the video, a girl can be seen giving a tour of the stunning cafe. She shows the location and a variety of food and beverages served at the café. Have a look at the video:

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 500K views. It has nearly 19K likes. People loved the video and shared some other café suggestions close to this area. “Almost every border area we find Indian army giving all the services. My entire trip in Arunachal Pradesh we enjoyed the shopping, tourism, cafe services run by the army. Though we see other shops we made a point to by from the army outlets," commented a user.

Another person wrote, “Don’t miss little outlets with similar names - ‘Maggi Point’ in all hill towns! The dishes might not be the best, but the people are the best - warm and compassionate!." Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video, with their own captions. One person wrote, “I have heard about this Cafe. With due respect to your tweet I feel it’s worth a thousand stars. Salute. Respect."

This comes just a few days after Mahindra shared a picture from the Sringeri temple in Karnataka. In the caption, he wrote, “That’s awesome. Like a sculpture…A blend of art, precision & functionality. I wonder if there is a compressed video of them assembling it." In the image, numerous plates can be seen stacked together. The picture was initially shared by Asha Kharga and later Anand Mahindra retweeted her post. Asha emphasised the relationship between balance and harmony depicted in the picture.