Tejashwi ticks off BJP for creating ruckus over alleged attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday took note of reports and asked the officials here to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu. The DGP of that state has also come out with a video statement in English. I have got it translated in Hindi", said the Deputy CM.

The Tamil Nadu DGP asserted that the two videos were quite old and of skirmishes that took place in two different districts, Tejashwi Yadav said. (File image)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday challenged the opposition BJP to approach the Centre over alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu if they were not satisfied with responses of governments of the two states.

The young RJD leader, who had drawn flak from the opposition party for attending a function at Chennai earlier this week to mark the birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also alleged that the BJP swore by nationalism but tried to drive a wedge between different states for political gains.

"You keep chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Is Tamil Nadu not a part of Bharat Mata?" asked Yadav while making a statement on the issue on the floor of the state assembly.

Referring to a video clip that Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha showed on his mobile phone, Yadav asked "how did you come to know it is of Bihari workers under attack from local Tamils? The only way we can ascertain it is by checking the matter with the authorities there.