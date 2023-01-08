 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran comments on Air India 'pee-gate', 44 days after incident

Jan 08, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

In a statement, Chandrasekaran noted that Air India's response should have been much swifter. "We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been," he said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on January 8 responded to the Air India 'peeing' incident, where a man allegedly urinated in an inebriated condition on a woman co-passenger.

The accused Shankar Mishra, who has been sent to judicial custody now, allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said that Air India's response should have been much swifter. "We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been," he added.

The Tata Sons boss' comments come 44 days later after public outrage and promises of action by authorities.

"The incident on Air India flight Al102 on November 26th, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India," he noted.

Chandrasekaran also said that the Tata group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers with full conviction. "We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature," the statement further read.