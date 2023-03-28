 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Steel slag road technology a boon to BRO: Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

V K Saraswat said this on Monday after inspecting the one km stretch of Joram-Koloriang steel slag road, built by BRO in Arunachal Pradesh, along with a team of CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, BRO, Tata Steel and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime.

Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat said CSIR-CRRI steel slag road technology will be a boon to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to build long-lasting heavy-duty roads in strategic border areas.

Saraswat said this on Monday after inspecting the one km stretch of Joram-Koloriang steel slag road, built by BRO in Arunachal Pradesh, along with a team of CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, BRO, Tata Steel and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime.

He emphasised that using alternative road materials like processed steel slag aggregates in place of natural aggregates for road construction to conserve ecology and mountainous topography in hilly states like Arunachal Pradesh.

The Niti Aayog member said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated this road project and complimented all stakeholders involved in implementation of the project.