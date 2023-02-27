 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Set your house in order: SC raps defence ministry over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

Feb 27, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

On January 9, the top court granted time till March 15 to the Centre for payment of total arrears of OROP.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Ministry of Defence over the delay in payment of arrears of One Rank-One Pension (OROP) to eligible pensioners of the armed forces and sought an explanation from the secretary concerned for issuing a communication extending the timeline for payments fixed by the court.

On January 9, the top court granted time till March 15 to the Centre for payment of total arrears of OROP. But on January 20, the ministry issued a communication that the arrears shall be paid in four yearly instalments which has been challenged by a group of ex-servicemen.

Observing that the sanctity of the judicial process has to be maintained, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Ministry to "set its house in order" and directed the secretary to file a personal affidavit explaining his position.

"We gave you an extension till March 15 for payment of arrears. Now in the face of our orders of January 9, how can you issue a communication that you will pay the amount in four equal instalments? Why shouldn't we proceed against your secretary? In the face of our order, how can you pass an order by an administrative circular extending time...