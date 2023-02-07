 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

SC panel seeks withdrawal of guidelines allowing tiger safaris, zoos in wildlife habitats

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

In its report submitted to the apex court last month, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) also said that approvals given for setting up zoos and safaris within tiger reserves and protected areas should be withdrawn forthwith.

Tourists on elephants watch a pair of mother and calf one horned Rhinoceros in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam.

A Supreme Court-constituted panel has asked the Union Environment Ministry to amend or withdraw guidelines related to setting up zoos and safaris within tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries to discourage the use of wildlife habitats for tourism activities which are non-site specific.

In its report submitted to the apex court last month, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) also said that approvals given for setting up zoos and safaris within tiger reserves and protected areas should be withdrawn forthwith.

It said tiger safaris being "non-site specific" should also be discouraged within forest areas since the Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022 discourage diversion of forest land for non-site specific activities under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The SC panel's observation came on an issue involving the establishment of a tiger safari in the buffer area of Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.