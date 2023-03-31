 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC dismisses PIL seeking declaration of all animals as legal entities

Mar 31, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL seeking declaration of all animals as legal entities having rights like any living person.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala dismissed the PIL saying ”we find that the prayer sought in the writ petition cannot be granted by this court in its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution of India.”

”The writ petition is, accordingly, dismissed,” it added. The PIL filed by the NGO People’s Charioteer Organisation said that of late cases of cruelty towards animals have come to light which have raised questions as to how humans have absolutely no respect for animals’ lives and how can they be absolutely devoid of sympathy.

”Such incidents have further enraged many and made one ponder as to whether the laws in existence are sufficient enough to protect animals from possible abuse and cruelty,” the plea said, while referring to various incidents of cruelty in various states.