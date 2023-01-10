 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAT asks Sebi to provide certain documents to Chanda Kochhar in Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case

Jan 10, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

The Srikrishna committee, which was tasked to probe the allegations of quid pro quo transactions in ICICI Bank, submitted its report to the lender in January 2019.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked capital markets regulator Sebi to provide certain documents pertaining to loans sanctioned by ICICI Bank to entities including Videocon Group to the private lender's former chief Chanda Kochhar.

Directing Sebi to provide such documents, the tribunal said that denial of the documents sought for by the respondent (Sebi) was in "gross violation of the principles of natural justice".

The matter pertains to an amended show cause notice issued by the regulator to Kochhar on the basis of an analysis of a report by retired Justice B N Srikrishna.

The committee, in its report, observed that Kochhar violated bank policies and other rules and regulations.

The board of the bank based on the report had decided to treat her resignation as 'termination for cause' under the bank's internal policies. Kochhar, who was managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank, had quit the bank in October 2018.