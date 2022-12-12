 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rs 1.25 lakh cr of black money confiscated by Modi govt: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dec 12, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

The minister for railways said similarly, to ensure transparency, benami properties worth Rs 4,300 crore were attached and registration of 1.75 lakh companies cancelled.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Image: ANI)

Black money to the tune of "Rs 1.25 lakh crore" has been confiscated by the Modi government, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday and asserted transparency is a key aspect of the present dispensation's good governance model.

Talking to reporters at the Rail Bhawan, Vaishnaw said in his long public service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "perfected a model of good governance that started in Gujarat". This is being now implemented at the national level, he said.

Modi before becoming prime minister in 2014 was the chief minister of Gujarat.

"This model of good governance, basically, keeps the common citizen at the centre of everything, and transparency as its key aspect," Vaishnaw, who also holds the electronics and information technology, and communications portfolios, said.

"Take a look at transparency, almost 1.75 lakh companies were cancelled...Rs 1.25 lakh crore of black money was confiscated and Rs 4,300 crore benami properties were also confiscated," he said.