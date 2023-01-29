 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Road transport and highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

Jan 29, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

In the road transport and highways sector, 428 out of 724 projects are delayed. In railways, out of 173 projects, 117 are delayed, while in the petroleum sector, 88 out of 158 projects are running behind schedule, as per the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for December 2022.

The road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 428, followed by railways at 117 and the petroleum industry at 88, showed a government report.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above based on the information provided on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies.

The IPMD comes under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.