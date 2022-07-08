Rains continue to pound several parts of Karnataka, 12 dead since June 1

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a total of 12 people have lost their lives so far in various rain-related incidents since June 1, as torrential rains continue to batter several parts of the state.

The CM, who chaired a meeting of district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners of 13 rain-affected districts to review the situation there, said rains will continue for another three to four days at various places across the state, as he also instructed officials to take necessary precautionary measures, and to conduct relief and rescue operations immediately.

Officials in districts bordering Maharashtra have been asked to maintain contact with their counterparts there regarding the release of water from dams, following reports of heavy rains in the neighboring states. Also, there is an inter-state committee to monitor and coordinate things.

"For the last three to four days there have been more than normal rains in coastal, Malnad, and interior regions of the state causing damage to lives and properties. According to information received, there have been heavy rains and flood-like situation in 13 districts and 17 taluks in them," Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said from June 1 till now about 12 people have died and 65 livestock have lost their lives.

"Directions have been issued to evacuate people living in and around the areas affected by landslides last year, and also clear the roads that have been blocked due to landslips," he added. As downpour continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, flood warnings have been sounded in some northern districts like Belagavi and Bagalkote, due to heavy rains in neighbouring Maharashtra.

According to officials, a total of 495 people have been affected by rains and floods in the state so far, 90 people have been rescued, and 90 people are being provided shelter in relief centres. Noting that orders have been issued to immediately release Rs 10,000 each to those who houses have been damaged or inundated, the CM said, a report should be provided in a couple of days about the extent of damage caused to houses by Zilla Panchayat engineers, so that compensation can be provided under A, B and C categories.

Instructions have been given to prepare a report on the extent of crop damage once the rain stops, also regarding the damaged roads, and to immediately restore electric poles. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team stationed in Mysuru has been deployed in Kodagu, the team in Mangaluru will remain there and take care of rescue operations in surrounding regions, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in Karwar and Udupi.

He directed officials to take steps to control and find a permanent solution to sea erosion. A total of Rs 735 crore is available with Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take up the relief works, he added.

Coastal and Malnad districts like Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga continue to face the brunt of copious rains causing damage to life and properties. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Schools and colleges have been declared holiday in most of these districts as a precautionary measure.