Railways should adopt latest digital technologies for safer, more convenient transportation services: President Murmu

Dec 16, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

Addressing probationers of Indian Railways, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu asked them to ensure that people travel in comfort so that they carry fond memories.

President Droupadi Murmu (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that Indian Railways should also adopt the latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for safer, time-saving, more convenient and high-quality transportation services.

"You need to attend to the needs of differently-abled persons, women and the elderly and provide them with a safe and convenient travel experience. Indian Railways has to play a key role in bridging the gaps and realising the dream of an inclusive Atmanirbhar Bharat," she said.

Murmu said that today with India moving ahead at national and global levels, the country is witnessing a greater movement of people and goods.

"This is going to increase in the future. Therefore, Indian railways should also adopt the latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for safer, time-saving, more convenient and high-quality transportation services," she said.

The president also highlighted the need to have a higher number of women officers in railway services.