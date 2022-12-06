 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railways increases max speed of trains to 75 kmph to combat delays during foggy winter

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

The Indian Railways has decided to enhance the maximum permissible speed of trains to 75 km per hour from the present 60 km per hour to combat delays during the foggy winter months, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

This, it said, would be possible due to the presence of fog devices that would be provided to loco pilots in all locomotives running in fog-affected areas.

"It has been decided that with the use of fog devices in locomotives, the maximum permissible speed during foggy/inclement weather conditions can be enhanced from 60 kmph (km per hour) to 75 kmph," the Indian Railways said.

The national transporter has also asked railway zones to keep adequate supply of detonators -- appliances fixed on rails that explode with a loud report when an engine passes so as to attract the driver's attention.

It also said lime marking across the track at sighting boards (or at distant signals in case of double-distant signals) must be done.

"All signal sighting boards, whistle boards, fog signal posts and busy vulnerable level crossing gates, which are accident-prone, should either be painted or provided with yellow/black luminous strips. The work of repainting for their proper visibility should be completed before the onset of the foggy season. Lifting barriers at busy level crossings, where necessary, to be provided with yellow/black luminous indication strips.