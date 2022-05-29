 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa

Moneycontrol News
May 29, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

The incident happened just a day after Punjab Police withdrew security of 424 people, including that of Moosewala.

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was on May 29 shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab. The incident happened just a day after Punjab Police withdrew security of 424 people, including that Moosewala.

Moosewala had joined the Congress party last year ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. He was 28.
Moosewala had contested the elections from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP candidate Vijay Singla.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: May 29, 2022 06:52 pm
