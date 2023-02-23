 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab clashes: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters storm police station in Amritsar

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

Carrying swords and other arms, scores of supporters led by Singh had assembled at the police station in Ajnala in Amritsar. They broke the barricades put up by police.

(Photo: ANI)

The supporters of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh Thursday clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab's Amritsar district, protesting against the arrest of one of his associates.

Police had booked Singh and his supporters for allegedly kidnapping a man.

Carrying swords and other arms, scores of supporters led by Singh had assembled at the police station in Ajnala in Amritsar. They broke the barricades put up by police.

Heavy security arrangements were made at the police station as the protesters began a dharna in the complex.