President Murmu hails India's green push for 20% growth in solar capacity, methanol blending

President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the joint Houses of Parliament on Tuesday hailed government initiatives as part of India's commitment to act on climate change.

"My government is focusing on green growth," she said in her maiden address to both Houses of the Parliament on the eve of the Union Budget 2023-24.

"The government has increased the solar capacity by 20 percent and India is working towards 20 percent methanol blending in petrol," she mentioned. "Recently the government has given approval for hydrogen energy. Reducing pollution in cities is a major focus of the government."

This was President Murmu's first address to the joint sitting of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha members after assuming office last July.

Moneycontrol News