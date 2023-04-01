 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
President Biden wants supply chains to start and end in US, says his Indian-American advisor Ramamurti

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

esponding to a question on the Boeing-Air India deal, he said India and the United States enjoy a "very close” relationship.

Having learnt the bitter lessons of disruptions in supply chain during and after the COVID-19 crisis, Joe Biden wants the entire system of producing and delivering a product or service to start and end in the US to reduce 'vulnerability', according to Bharat Ramamurti, the President’s top economic advisor.

Ramamurti said the Biden administration is looking to build up the American manufacturing capacity in key areas like clean energy production, semiconductors and related industries as well as anything related to infrastructure. "We have tried to make America a good place to invest for those types of companies that have a choice in terms of where to put their money. We are offering not only the best-trained workforce in the world, a highly reliable legal system, but also strong incentives to locate production in the United States," Ramamurti, Deputy Director of President's National Economic Council and his Advisor for Strategic Economic Communications, told PTI in an interview.

Such a policy, he asserted, is not just about jobs. The world has reported global supply chain delays over the past two years caused firstly by the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in staff shortages at factories and ports in China and other countries, and also on cargo ships.

"The president has made clear that it reduces our vulnerability. We saw during the pandemic that when you rely on products that are made either in China or in Southeast Asia or elsewhere if you have a disruption in that country or you have disruptions to international shipping, all of a sudden, we can’t make the products that we need to make because we’re missing some of the key inputs that were supposed to be delivered from abroad," he said.