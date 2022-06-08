Possible to double chemical-free farming acreage to 15% immediately: Niti Aayog member Chand

India can double acreage of chemical-free farming to 15 percent immediately and 30 percent by 2030 without hurting national food security, as any resultant loss in output and exports could be compensated by reduction in fertiliser subsidies, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand told Financial Express in an interview on June 8.

It is roughly estimated that around 2.5 million farmers in India are already practicing regenerative agriculture. In the next five years, it is expected to reach 20 lakh hectares – in any form of organic farming, including natural farming, of which 12 lakh hectares are under Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati Programme (BPKP) which was introduced in 2020-21, as per Niti Aayog’s data.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that natural farming can be increased to tap the organic market in India. Under Modi's tenure, organic farming was launched as a project under the 'Paramparagat Kheti' mission.

On June 2, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, said that Himachal Pradesh farmers, who adopted natural farming, would shortly be sent as 'master trainers' to educate agriculturists in other states.

Devvrat further added that Himachal Pradesh has taken the lead in the entire country in natural farming and lauded its model of natural farming.

However, some experts believe that organic farming cannot feed the entire world and solidifying it for the whole country requires legitimate assessment of demand and supply.

Citing the Sri Lanka crisis as an example, who many believe had its root cause in organic farming, Chand said, “Adoption of natural farming should not be done in knee-jerk fashion as was done in Sri Lanka (which banned fertiliser use). However, without compromising India’s food security, by 2030 India can afford to have natural farming in 30 percent of the area.”

Natural farming is considered to be a cost- effective farming practice with potential for increasing employment and rural development.

Moreover, Acharya Devvrat said chemical farming is responsible for global warming to the extent of 24 percent. "If we adopt the chemical-free technique of natural farming, it will help preserve the environment and agriculture for future generations. It will also check various diseases, whose incidence if increasing due to the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides."

Due to encouragement to organic farming, market for organic products has reached Rs 11,000 crore, with exports rising to more than Rs 7,000 crore from Rs 2,000 crore six years ago, Prime Minister Modi had said.

(With inputs from PTI)