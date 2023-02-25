 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Narendra Modi in Karnataka to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on Feb 27

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday and inaugurate an airport in Shivamogga and several other development projects, according to an official statement.

The prime minister will take a walk-through and inspect the newly built airport, after which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple projects in Shivamogga, according to the statement issued on Saturday.

Modi's one-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka will see a series of new projects being launched in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts, including smart city projects, railways and road projects, and rural water connectivity projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts.

He will also release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN.