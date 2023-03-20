 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat push: India can achieve energy independence by 2047: US Report

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a federally funded research and development centre, along with The India Energy and Climate Center (IECC) located at UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy published a report, ’Pathways to Atmanirbhar Bharat’, that highlights the steps taken by India towards the adoption of clean energy.

The total cost includes the expenditure of Rs 285 crore incurred on laying the portion on the Bangladesh side.

India, the world’s fifth largest economy, can achieve energy independence through clean technology by 2047, a report of top research institute said, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push that spans from a massive renewable capacity addition to electric mobility, saving billions of dollars in imports.

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a federally funded research and development centre, along with The India Energy and Climate Center (IECC) located at UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy published a report, ’Pathways to Atmanirbhar Bharat’, that highlights the steps taken by India towards the adoption of clean energy.

India is 80-85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil and coal needs. The price and supply volatility in global energy markets, as witnessed in recent years, strain India’s foreign exchange reserves, resulting in economy-wide inflation.

However, recent dramatic declines in clean energy costs provide India an opportunity to lower energy imports through investment in renewable energy, battery storage, EVs, and green hydrogen, the report said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already set a target to install 500 GW (gigawatt) of renewable energy capacity by 2030.