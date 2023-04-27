 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi hails Cabinet decisions approving medical devices policy, setting up 157 govt nursing colleges

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Narendra Modi also said the cabinet decision approving establishment of 157 new nursing colleges is great news for India's aspiring nursing professionals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval to the National Medical Devices Policy 2023, saying it will boost the health sector and further efforts to make India a leader in making as well as exporting medical devices.

He also said the cabinet decision approving establishment of 157 new nursing colleges is great news for India's aspiring nursing professionals.

"The co-location with existing medical colleges also signifies optimum use of resources," he said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of 157 nursing colleges at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore in co-location with the medical colleges set up in the country since 2014.