Passing out parade of Navy’s first batch of Agniveers to be held on March 28

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

The passing out parade will mark the successful completion of training of close to 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women candidate, undergoing training at INS Chilka.

Successful trainees would be deployed on frontline warships for their sea training, defence ministry said (Image: PIB)

The passing out parade (POP) for the first batch of Agniveers or military recruits under the Defence Ministry’s Agnipath Scheme will be held at INS Chilka, the training establishment located in Odisha’s Barkul, on March 28.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff will be the chief guest and the reviewing officer of the POP.

“As part of their transformation to sea warriors, the Agniveers underwent 16 weeks of ab initio training at INS Chilka, the premier sailors’ training establishment of the Indian Navy,” the release said.

The parade will mark the successful completion of training of close to 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women candidates, undergoing training at Chilka, it said.