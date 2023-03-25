Passing out parade of Navy’s first batch of Agniveers to be held on March 28

The passing out parade (POP) for the first batch of Agniveers or military recruits under the Defence Ministry’s Agnipath Scheme will be held at INS Chilka, the training establishment located in Odisha’s Barkul, on March 28.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff will be the chief guest and the reviewing officer of the POP.

“As part of their transformation to sea warriors, the Agniveers underwent 16 weeks of ab initio training at INS Chilka, the premier sailors’ training establishment of the Indian Navy,” the release said.

The parade will mark the successful completion of training of close to 2,600 Agniveers, including 273 women candidates, undergoing training at Chilka, it said.

The training at INS Chilka encompassed academic, service and outdoor training, it said, adding that the successful trainees would be deployed on frontline warships for their sea training. Traditionally, POPs have been conducted in the morning hours, however, this "historic POP is scheduled to be conducted post-sunset, a first of its kind in the Indian Armed Forces", the Defence Ministry said.

Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study The Agnipath scheme was launched in June 2022 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chief of the three service wings of the Indian armed forces. The scheme had initially drawn protest, as a section of the aspirants were opposed to the government’s decision to deploy the Agniveers for a period of four years and retain only a quarter of aspirants from each batch for enrolment in a regular cadre of the armed forces. Live streaming of the POP will take place on Indian Navy’s YouTube channel and Instagram page, as well as on the Doordarshan Network, it said. Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command would also be present on the occasion along with other senior naval officers and dignitaries. The event would also be attended by Rajya Sabha MP and acclaimed Indian athlete PT Usha and former Indian cricket team captain Mithali Raj, officials said.

Moneycontrol News