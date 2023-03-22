 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Padma Awards 2023: Singer Suman Kalyanpur, artist Kota Satchidananda Sastry, professor Kapil Kapoor among 106 recipients

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

Padma Awards event saw some awardees turning emotional and a few briefly interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi greets Kota Satchidananda Sastry, artist of Harikatha, before he was conferred Padma Shri during the Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, on March 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur were given Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Besides them, billionaire stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who had passed away last year, was given the Padma Shri posthumously.

Krishna, a former external affairs minister, who is "known for his statesman-like vision and administrative acumen during a career spanning more than six decades", was given the Padma Vibhushan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.