 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Online gaming to attract investment once tax policy is finalised: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

The minister said the discussion is going on at the ministerial level in the GST Council into various aspects of online gaming, including taxation and regulation.

Online gaming witnessed a spurt during the Covid lockdown, with the number of users in India rising substantially. Representative Image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the GST Council is deliberating on taxation policy for online gaming and exuded confidence that the sector will attract investment once it is finalised.

She was responding to a question from a Korean gaming company Krafton on what are India's plans to attract foreign investment in gaming companies.

The minister said the discussion is going on at the ministerial level in the GST Council into various aspects of online gaming, including taxation and regulation.

The Goods and Services Tax Council is chaired by Sitharaman and comprises finance ministers of states.