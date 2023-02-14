 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NSE board approves CBI to indict Chitra Ramakrishna in co-location scam

PTI
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

During a board meeting on February 7, the board of NSE approved the prosecution of top officials, including Ramakrishna, in the co-location scam in which some brokers allegedly got preferential access to high-frequency trading.

The NSE board has approved a probe into the co-location scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a report.

Since Chitra Ramakrishna was arrested last March, the CBI has been waiting for the board of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to approve her prosecution. Almost four years after the agency registered an FIR in May 2018, she was arrested in the co-location scam.

A CBI investigation is being conducted into the alleged improper distribution of information from market exchange servers to stock brokers. Within the exchange premises, the NSE offers a co-location service for stock brokers, who can rent specific racks for co-locating their servers and systems.

