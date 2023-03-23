Moneycontrol Policy Next Live Updates: Nitin Gadkari, Rajiv Kumar along with a panel of prominent thinkers, policymakers to share insights on India's thriving infra

Moneycontrol Policy Next Live Updates: Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari is set to kick off Policy Next Series today in the national capital. He will be accompanied by a power-packed panel which will include Vijay Chhibber, former roads and highways secretary and director-general, Energy Power Transmission; Rishi Agarwal, CEO, Teamlease Regtech; Kanika Tekriwal, founder and CEO of private charter service JetSetGo; and Jaffrey Thomas, partner, logistics and transport infrastructure at PwC India.
S&P Global Ratings, in 2016, mentioned in its analysis that infrastructure was key to India sustaining its relatively high rate of growth. However, it added that the country is plagued with a weak infrastructure incapable of meeting the needs of a growing economy and growing population. India is seeing robust boost in its infrastructure sector. In a recent report, EY cited infrastructure as a key enabler in helping India become a $26 trillion economy.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted in her 2023-24 Budget speech earlier this year, investments in infrastructure and productive capacity have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment.
As part of the same journey, the Moneycontrol Policy Next Series kicks off the ‘The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push’ helmed by Nitin Gadkari, the minister of road transport and highways. He is accompanied by a power-packed panel.
Moneycontrol Policy Next Live Updates: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be completed by the end of December this year
Meanwhile, in the North, Gadkari sees the construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway completed by the end of December this year.
The construction work of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is in full swing as it could accelerate the pace of the economy as well as travel and tourism. After the completion of the expressway, the journey time between the two cities will be reduced by two hours. Gadkari said that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project will be finished by December 2023, and added that it will be open for public use from January 1, 2024, which will help travellers reach Dehradun from Delhi in two hours, reported PTI.
Moneycontrol Policy Next Live Updates: Recently, Gadkari approved projects worth Rs 1,796.4 crore in West Bengal, Telangana
In a bid to develop roadways and highways, which have a giant contribution to the infrastructure scenario across the country, Gadkari approved road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,796.4 crore in West Bengal, Telangana.
The ministry has approved a substantial budget of Rs 812.50 crore for the project of Widening-cum-Strengthening the existing alignment of National Highway (NH) – 116B in West Bengal, while it approved a project of developing a 4-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield Highway section on the National Highway – 163G (Khammam to Vijayawada) in Telangana.
Moneycontrol Policy Next Live Updates: India's big infra bet for long-term growth
India has invested heavily in infrastructure in recent years. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic sparked a staggering increase in the government's capital expenditure, with the Budget for 2023-24 setting a new record target of Rs 10 lakh crore.
Big numbers in public investment are a new phenomenon; it is easy to forget that the Centre's capital expenditure was a mere Rs 3.36 lakh crore as recently as 2019-20.
Since then, things have moved rather rapidly, with the pandemic providing an opportunity to look into the future and not chase immediate and outsized growth rates. Read more in detail, here
Moneycontrol Policy Next Live Updates: India needs to invest $840 billion over the next 15 years into its urban infrastructure
According to a World Bank report from November, India needs to invest $840 billion over the next 15 years into its urban infrastructure to ensure that the needs of the urban population are met. Assuming an exchange rate of Rs 80 per dollar, this means an annual investment of nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore on just urban infrastructure.
"Only 5 percent of the infrastructure needs of Indian cities are currently being financed through private sources. With the government's current (2018) annual urban infrastructure investments topping at $16 billion, much of the gap will require private financing," the World Bank noted.
Moneycontrol Policy Next Live Updates: Nitin Gadkari may shed some light on the delayed projects
National Highways make up a mere 2-2.5 percent of India's road network. Rural roads, which account for approximately 70 percent of all roads, are being constructed at a much faster rate – although that too has eased off from 133 kilometres per day in 2017-18 to 71 kilometres per day this year.
The decline in road construction rates shows the work is far from over. Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is expected to shed some more light on this matter at Moneycontrol's Policy Next summit.
Moneycontrol Policy Next Live Updates: Gadkari and the power-packed panel
Gadkari, the man behind India’s top infra projects like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, will deliver the keynote address on ‘The highway of the future: My vision for India’.