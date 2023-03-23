Curtain-raiser: Minister Nitin Gadkari to kick off Moneycontrol Policy Next Series with Rs 10 trillion infra push

Gadkari, the man behind India’s top infra projects like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, will deliver the keynote address

As India aims to become a developed economy by 2047, the government has kept an unrelenting focus on boosting infrastructure. India’s spending on infrastructure has gone up manifold times over the last decade to hit a record Rs 10 trillion for the next financial year.

As part of the same journey, Moneycontrol Policy Next Series of exclusive events will be launched on March 23 with the ‘The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push’ which will be helmed by Nitin Gadkari, the minister of road transport and highways.

Gadkari, the man behind India’s top infra projects like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, will deliver the keynote address on ‘The highway of the future: My vision for India’.

Rajiv Kumar, former vice chairman of Niti Aayog and chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, will deliver a special address on how infrastructure can transform economies and what’s different with the infra boom that is in the works right now.

The event, co-powered by Reliance Industries Limited and with AU Small Finance Bank as associate partner, will also see a power-packed panel which will include Vijay Chhibber, former roads and highways secretary and director-general, Energy Power Transmission; Rishi Agarwal, CEO, Teamlease Regtech; Kanika Tekriwal, founder and CEO of private charter service JetSetGo; and Ja­ffrey Thomas, partner, logistics and transport infrastructure at PwC India. The panel will deliberate on India’s new national logistics policy which seeks to lower the cost of transportation substantially.

This will be followed by a fireside chat with RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki, on ‘Pivoting for the future.’

This will be followed by Gadkari’s keynote address and a question and answer session.

Moneycontrol editor Binoy Prabhakar will give the introductory remarks to kick off the event. Deputy editor Shweta Punj will moderate the sessions with Gadkari and Kumar, while deputy executive editor Ravi Krishnan will be in conversation with Bhargava.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Rachita Prasad, editor, energy and infra. Meghna Mittal, deputy news editor, will be the emcee for the event.

Catch the event live on Moneycontrol and do not miss all the action on our social media feeds. See you there!