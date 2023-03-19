 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

NGT seeks factual report over plea alleging Varanasi Tent City Project violating green norms

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The NGT was hearing a petition alleging the project on a 100-acre area on the riverbed of the Ganga, was detrimental to the flora and fauna and also resulted in untreated sewage going directly into the river.

The Tent City offers a reception area, a gaming zone, restaurants, dining areas, conference venues, spa and yoga centres, a library and an art gallery. It will also offer water sports, and camel and horse riding on the sandy banks of the Ganga. (Image: Twitter @cleanganganmcg)

The National Green Tribunal has sought a factual report from a panel over allegations that the Tent City project in Varanasi was flouting environmental norms.

The NGT was hearing a petition alleging the project on a 100-acre area on the riverbed of the Ganga, was detrimental to the flora and fauna and also resulted in untreated sewage going directly into the river.

The Tent City, developed on the banks of the Ganga opposite the famed ghats of the holy city, aims to tap the tourism potential of the region and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January.  A bench comprising chairperson Justice AK Goel said the allegations, if true, depicted serious violations of environmental norms.

But before passing any order, it was necessary to seek a factual report from a seven-member joint committee of the national mission for clean Ganga (NMCG), Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Chief Wild Life Warden and Irrigation and Water Resource Department of Uttar Pradesh, State pollution control board (PCB) and the district magistrate of Varanasi, the bench said.