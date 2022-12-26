 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in NCR from Tuesday of full-cream, toned, double-toned variants

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

Rates were raised by Rs 2 per litre for all variants in March and August as well.

Mother Dairy has decided to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR market with effect from Tuesday, citing rise in input costs.

This is the fifth round of hike in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day.

Mother Dairy has increased the prices of full-cream milk by Rs 2 to Rs 66 per litre, while toned milk rate has been revised to Rs 53 per litre from Rs 51 per litre.

Double-toned milk rate has been increased to Rs 47 per litre from Rs 45 per litre.

Mother Dairy has decided not to raise prices of cow milk and token (bulk vended) milk variants.

The hike in milk prices will hit household budgets.