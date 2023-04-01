Most parts of India to see above-normal temperatures during April-June, says IMD

Most of the country, barring parts of the northwest and the peninsular region, will likely experience above-normal high temperatures during the April-June period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on April 1.

It also warned of above normal heatwave days in most parts of central, east and northwest India during the period. "A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana,” IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in a virtual press conference.

During April to June period, most parts of the country were expected to see above-normal maximum temperatures except south peninsular India and some parts of northwest, the national weather forecaster said.

Normal to above-normal minimum temperatures were likely for most parts, barring areas in the northeast, northwest and isolated pockets of the peninsular region.

Moneycontrol News