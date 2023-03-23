 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moratorium on opening new engineering, technical colleges to be lifted from 2023 academic session: AICTE

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

The technical education regulator had imposed a two-year ban from the academic year 2020-21 on opening of new engineering institutes due to a declining number of admissions in the course.

The moratorium on opening of new engineering and technical colleges will be lifted from the 2023-24 academic session, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) announced on Thursday.

"Moratorium for establishing new institution in engineering and technology has been lifted from AY (academic year) 2023-24. However, for establishing a new institution in engineering and technology, preference shall be given to the applicant offering courses in multidisciplinary area in-line with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 in STEM," the AICTE said in its new approval guidelines.

While launching the Approval Process Handbook for 2023-24, the AICTE said existing institutions willing to take AICTE approval for their technical programme will also have to obtain approval for all technical programmes offered.