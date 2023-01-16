 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's 'desi OS' plan for mobile phones may give Google, Apple a major headache

Jan 16, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

The project, touted as IndOS, is an initiative of the government, start-ups, and academia. The move is intended to counter Google and Apple's dominance in India's mobile operating system market

After India's fair trade regulator imposed humongous costs on tech giant  Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position, the government is now planning an indigenous 'desi' mobile operating system.

The move is intended to counter the dominance of Google and Apple in India's mobile operating system market, the Business Standard reported on January 16, citing top government officials.

The Indian mobile phone market, comprising feature phones and smartphones, is forecast to generate Rs 2.4 trillion revenue by FY26, up from Rs 1.4 trillion in FY22, according to a recent Frost & Sullivan report.

It should be noted that Google’s Android accounts for over 97 percent share of the mobile operating system market along with Apple’s iOS, which comprises a smaller share.

The project, touted as IndOS, is an initiative of the government, start-ups, and academia, the report said.

“India is one of the largest mobile device markets in the globe. Our objective is to create a secure Indian mobile operating system that could also create choices and competition for Android’s dominance in the Indian market and a smaller share of iOS,” a senior government official told Business Standard.