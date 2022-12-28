 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mock drills held across 20,000 hospitals to check Covid preparedness

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

The Centre had asked states and Union Territories to conduct the drill as part of precautionary measures following an increase in Covid cases in China and other countries.

Over 11,000 oxygen plants are functional and nearly 2.8 lakh isolation beds are available in over 20,000 health facilities across the country where mock drills were conducted on Tuesday to check the operational readiness to deal with Covid amid a surge in cases in some countries, officials said.

According to officials, 20,021 facilities, including 15,424 government ones conducted the exercise across 37 states and UTs.

Of the total 3,37,710 isolation beds across these facilities, 2,79,202 are functional.

Out of the total 2,82,229 oxygen supported-Covid beds, 2,45,894 are operational, they said.

Besides, of the 70,073 ICU beds and 57,286 ICU-cum-ventilator beds, 64,711 and 49,236 are functional, respectively.