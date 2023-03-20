 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol database of Red Notices

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST

The Interpol had issued the Red Notice against Choksi in 2018, nearly 10 months after he fled from India in January that year to take refuge in Antigua and Barbuda, where he had taken citizenship.

CBI in its charge sheets, had alleged that Choksi swindled Rs 7,080.86 crore

The name of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank is understood to have been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency, people in the know of the development said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remained tight-lipped on the development.

The Red Notice is highest form of alert issued by the 195-member country-strong Interpol to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Requests seeking comments of the CBI and the legal team of Choksi remained unanswered.