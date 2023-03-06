 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura chief minister

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.

Manik Saha was named as the next chief minister of the northeastern state of Tripura at a meeting of the BJP legislative party held here on Monday.

The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on March 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present at the event.

In the recently held elections, the BJP won 32 seats of the 60-member Assembly while its ally-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) - won one seat.