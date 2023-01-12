 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra named fastest-growing brand in South Africa

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

The report said that 'Mahindra SA' increased its sales volume by a massive 78 per cent compared to 2021, the highest of all the vehicle brands that report their sales to NAAMSA and more than five times the market average.

The Indian auto manufacturer Mahindra has been named the fastest-growing brand in South Africa for the year 2022 as the company's local subsidiary set several records in the last year, according to a report by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA).

The sales report further shows that Mahindra grew its total sales in the passenger vehicle market by 80 per cent to 4 027 vehicles in 2022 and its light commercial sales (that of its popular Pik Up and Bolero ranges) by 77 per cent to 8,885 vehicles.

The company hit an average monthly sales figure in excess of 1,000 units per month, breaking through the magical 10,000 unit per annum mark for the first time and reaching close to 14,000 total sales for the year, it said.

This is also the second year since 2019 that Mahindra has been crowned South Africa's fastest-growing brand and the fourth year in the past five that the brand has been among the country's fastest-growing brands.

Mahindra recorded a compound annual growth rate of 23.6 per cent over that period.