Maharashtra reports 4,255 COVID-19 cases, three deaths; active caseload crosses 20,000

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 4,255 new coronavirus infections, highest since February 12, and three pandemic- related fatalities, the state health department said. A day before, the state had recorded 4,024 new cases and two deaths.

The active caseload rose to 20,634 on Thursday.On February 12, the state had recorded 4,359 COVID-19 cases.On February 12, the state had recorded 4,359 COVID-19 cases.

Two more cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also reported in the state on Thursday, the health department release said.According to the latest report of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), two patients of B.A.5 variant were detected in Nagpur.

One of them was a 29-year-old male, while other was a 54-year-old female. They had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and 9, respectively."Both are vaccinated. They recovered in home isolation. With this the total of B.A.4 and B.A.5 variant cases found in state reached 19," the release said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

As many as 2,879 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the state since previous evening, which took the tally of recovered patients to 77,55,183. The recovery rate in the state is 97.87 per cent.