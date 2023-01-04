Maharashtra power union 3-day strike begins today; electricity board to address issue

To protest against privatization of power companies in Maharashtra, the unions of three state-owned power companies announced that they would go on strike from January 4.

The Maharashtra Rajya Karmachari, Adhikari, and Abhiyanta Sangharsh Samiti have called the strike. Reportedly, Panvel and Belapur areas around Mumbai are witnessing power cuts. Amidst the strike, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has assured to address issues faced by its consumer.

MSEDCL said in a tweet, “Dear consumer, we regret for the inconvenience. We kindly request you to ignore this kind of message because the strike is gonna done by union not by . If you are facing any issue, you can contact us. We will try to solve your problem as soon as possible.”

According to reports, Adani Transmission Ltd. may be granted power distribution permission in Thane-Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Khargar, Taloja and Uran by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC).

"More than 30 unions of drivers, wiremen, engineers, and other employees have come together to thwart the attempt of privatisation in the state-owned power companies," Krushan Bhoir, general secretary of Maharashtra State Electricity Workers' Federation, told news agency PTI.